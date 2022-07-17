iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,200 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth $4,041,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in iCAD by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of iCAD from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

iCAD Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 108,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,217. iCAD has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $106.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.17.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

