Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,714 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.25 and its 200 day moving average is $209.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.