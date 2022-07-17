Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 707 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE PSA opened at $313.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

