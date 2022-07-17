Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $19.01 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,110 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $950,911,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $121,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
GILD opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
