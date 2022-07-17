Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 13,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $248.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

