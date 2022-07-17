Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 33,308 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,308 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

