Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $405.33.
A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Illumina Trading Up 6.8 %
ILMN stock opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.20 and its 200 day moving average is $297.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illumina by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,532 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Illumina by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 617,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after acquiring an additional 229,112 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
