Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $405.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 6.8 %

ILMN stock opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.20 and its 200 day moving average is $297.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illumina by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,532 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Illumina by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 617,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after acquiring an additional 229,112 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.