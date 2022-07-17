IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Up 91.4% in June

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 119,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ IMCC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 148,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,752. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.94 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 44.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IM Cannabis will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in IM Cannabis by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC increased its position in IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in IM Cannabis by 7.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 742,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 49,609 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in IM Cannabis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,398,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 60,664 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

