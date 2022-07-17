IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Up 91.4% in June

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 119,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NASDAQ IMCC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 148,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,752. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.94 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 44.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IM Cannabis will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
