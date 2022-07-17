Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $28,040.10 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $28,040.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $24,901.62.

On Monday, May 2nd, Hussein Mecklai sold 237 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $12,146.25.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 24.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.