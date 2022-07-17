Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 39.2% in June

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFNNY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($44.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($52.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($45.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($45.00) to €38.50 ($38.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. 562,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

