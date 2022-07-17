Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 39.2% in June

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFNNY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($44.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($52.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($45.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($45.00) to €38.50 ($38.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.
Infineon Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %
Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. 562,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $49.99.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.