Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($48.40) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($38.50) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($42.50) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Infineon Technologies Price Performance
Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($13.43) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($19.70).
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.