Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($48.40) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($38.50) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($42.50) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($13.43) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($19.70).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

