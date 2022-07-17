Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Position Decreased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.60.

IIPR stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.55 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.09. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

