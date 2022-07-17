Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Buys $11,176.65 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $11,176.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 470,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,953.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

On Tuesday, July 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 143,221 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $668,842.07.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $292,210.96.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $459,736.96.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.86 million, a P/E ratio of -259.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Noodles & Company by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 245.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 158,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Noodles & Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Noodles & Company by 65.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 40,170 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.