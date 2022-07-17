Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $844,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.95.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $1,357,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Moderna by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Moderna by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Moderna by 1,307.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

