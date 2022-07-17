Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $844,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14.
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00.
Moderna Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $1,357,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Moderna by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Moderna by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Moderna by 1,307.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.