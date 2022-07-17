Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,162 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.6% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

