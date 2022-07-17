Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Intel were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 27.3% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.93.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

