Internet Computer (ICP) 1-Day Volume Hits $105.41 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $105.41 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.42 or 0.00035361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00040566 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00023130 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001972 BTC.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 484,791,523 coins and its circulating supply is 248,474,582 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
