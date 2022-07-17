Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.4% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,130.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 307,163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 149,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,346,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,084 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PEY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

