Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 19.8% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $44,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $291.87 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

