Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISDX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.63. 16,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1,165.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2,604.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $702,000.

