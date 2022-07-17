Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISDX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.63. 16,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $31.75.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.