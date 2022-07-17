Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $273.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $251.96 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.