Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of PLD stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.74. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis
In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
