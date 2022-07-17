Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.3% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85.

