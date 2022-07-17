Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 30.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,939,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Intel by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 72,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

