Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.00 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.