INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Up 65.5% in June

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the June 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

INVO Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Insider Activity at INVO Bioscience

In related news, CFO Andrea Goren bought 52,632 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Shum acquired 58,885 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $55,940.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 136,517 shares of company stock worth $129,691 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of INVO Bioscience

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on INVO shares. Roth Capital cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

