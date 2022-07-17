iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lowered by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

