iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 12.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $102.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

