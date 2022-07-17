iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Down 44.6% in June

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,715 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance

Shares of UAE stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI UAE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

