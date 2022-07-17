iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

QUAL stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average is $126.59.

