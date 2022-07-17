iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

