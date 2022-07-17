iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lowered by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $226.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

