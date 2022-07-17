iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

