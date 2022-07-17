iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lowered by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $229.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

