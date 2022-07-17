iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

