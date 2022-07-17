iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.