Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Update

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 878,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 671.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

JBI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 295,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Janus International Group has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $229.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

