Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 66,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Jasper Therapeutics

In other news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $51,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,712,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 52,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,292. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

