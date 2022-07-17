Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €63.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($63.00) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BC8. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($71.00) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of BC8 opened at €37.34 ($37.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €35.57 ($35.57) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($69.56).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

