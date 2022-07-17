JMP Securities Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $100.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on WIX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.94.
Wix.com Trading Up 1.5 %
WIX stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.45. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Institutional Trading of Wix.com
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
