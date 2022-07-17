JMP Securities Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $100.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WIX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.94.

WIX stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.45. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

