Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JRNGF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.14. 124,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,966. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

