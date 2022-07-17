JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Price Target to €65.50

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.30 ($66.30) to €65.50 ($65.50) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GRRMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Gerresheimer from €115.00 ($115.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Gerresheimer from €89.00 ($89.00) to €86.00 ($86.00) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of GRRMF stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $95.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

