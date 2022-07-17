JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Target Price to $6.50

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $208,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,973 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,898,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,684,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,946,000 after buying an additional 420,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,618,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

