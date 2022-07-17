K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Receives C$11.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNT. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

K92 Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.17 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.21.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$66.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

