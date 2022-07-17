Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Target Price to $55.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SEIC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut SEI Investments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 104.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.