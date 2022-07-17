Keystone Wealth Partners Has $17.09 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Keystone Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keystone Wealth Partners owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $17,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,349,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,974,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,303,000 after acquiring an additional 438,429 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

