Keystone Wealth Partners Has $30.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.4% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.54.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.