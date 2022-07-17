Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMMPF shares. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $13.00 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

