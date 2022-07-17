Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €83.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €83.00 ($83.00) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($66.00) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($63.00) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Kion Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €41.82 ($41.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €43.16 and its 200 day moving average is €62.63. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($57.87) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($81.82).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

