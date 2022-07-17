Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) & CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Head to Head Contrast

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke Vopak and CapitaLand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Vopak 0 2 0 0 2.00 CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00

Koninklijke Vopak presently has a consensus target price of $37.40, suggesting a potential upside of 59.22%. Given Koninklijke Vopak’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Vopak is more favorable than CapitaLand.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Volatility & Risk

Koninklijke Vopak has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and CapitaLand’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Vopak $1.50 billion 1.97 $253.42 million N/A N/A CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.41 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A

Koninklijke Vopak has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CapitaLand.

Summary

CapitaLand beats Koninklijke Vopak on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Vopak

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters. Koninklijke Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About CapitaLand

(Get Rating)

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services. Its diversified global real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices and homes. The Group focuses on Singapore and China as our core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia. The company also has one of the largest real estate fund management businesses with assets located in Asia.

